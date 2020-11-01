Mumbai Eye wheel yet to get consultant

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is still searching for a private consultant for Mumbai Eye wheel proposed near Bandra reclamation near the sea link.

The consultant’s role mainly comprises to check techno-economic feasibility of the proposed project, check whether the proposed site is acceptable, prepare a detailed project report, handle bidding process, among others. Other related project works can be expedited only after the consultant is appointed.

In the latest developments, the MMRDA has issued a second tender notice extending the deadline to November 6 inviting agencies to provide consultancy services.

Interested agencies will have to give earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 25 lakh for the bid.

Reportedly, the state government in January had instructed the MMRDA to execute Mumbai eye project, on the lines of London eye. The project has been proposed to enhance social and cultural value of the city, which is one of the favorite tourist places in India.

According to an MMRDA official, "Some more time has been given following technical queries put by the interested agencies."

Interestingly, MMRDA had earlier floated EOI (expression of interest) to execute the project. In the pre-bid meeting conducted as many as 23 firms including international companies also expressed interest.

However, it raised constraints over the proposed location of Bandra reclamation to undertake the project. The existing busy traffic movement may further clog the area the agencies suggested.

Meanwhile, the authority can agree on the proposed location only after its consultant gives a complete plan giving the go-ahead signal.

Apart from constructing the giant wheel at the proposed site, MMRDA has also plans to develop Bandra reclamation with ancillary activities that include a museum, boating, shops and kiosks, restaurants etc.