Mumbai: MMRC to go green with plantation of 9000 plants using Miyawaki method

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has entered into an agreement with the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) for compensatory plantation of 9000 plants using Miyawaki method on a 3000-sqm plot near Inorbit mall, Goregaon (West), Mumbai issued in a press release.
"We are pleased to initiate this huge plantation drive along with FDCM using the Miyawaki method to create a dense forest in a short span of time to safeguard our environment – adhering to our green policy”, said Ranjit Singh Deol, MD, MMRC.
According to MMRC, 9000 plants of various indigenous species such as Kath, Neem, Amla, Bakul, Sita Ashok, Chinch, Arjun, Badam, etc will be planted over a period of three months. FDCM will maintain the plantation for the next two years.