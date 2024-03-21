 Mumbai: MMRC Floats Bids For 2.8 MW Rooftop Solar Projects
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MMRC Floats Bids For 2.8 MW Rooftop Solar Projects

This project aims to power auxiliary needs, reducing the carbon footprint of Mumbai’s transportation infrastructure.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Mumbai Metro | Representational Image

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has invited bids for a 2.8 megawatt peak (MWp) Rooftop Solar PV plant at Aarey station and depot buildings. This project aims to power auxiliary needs, reducing the carbon footprint of Mumbai’s transportation infrastructure.

MMRC has initiated a tender process on the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, spanning 25 years. Under this arrangement, the contractor will bear the entire cost of design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance (O&M) for the duration. MMRC will compensate the contractor on a per-unit basis for the electricity generated, mirroring a traditional electricity billing structure.

Interested parties have until April 25, to submit their tenders, with technical bids being evaluated on April 26. The ambitious project is slated for completion within 12 months from the commencement date, with operations and maintenance services extending for an additional 25 years post-commissioning.

By harnessing the power of the sun, MMRC aims to not only reduce its environmental impact but also pave the way for a greener future in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.

