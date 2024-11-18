Mumbai: MMMOCL Extends Metro Service Hours For Voters On November 20; Check Timings

Mumbai Metro |

In a move to support public participation in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election 2024, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced extended metro services on November 20, 2024. These extended services aim to facilitate voters and election duty staff, ensuring seamless connectivity during this crucial period.

To accommodate the anticipated increase in travel needs, metro services will begin earlier than usual and run later into the night. The first train will depart at 4 am from Gundavali, Dahisar East, and Andheri West stations, while the last train will leave 1 am (past midnight) on November 21, 2024.

Key Service Details:

- Special Extended Hours:

- Early morning services: 4 am – 5:22 am

- Late-night services: 11 pm – 1 am

- Headway: 20 minutes during these extended hours.



- Enhanced Operations:

- A total of 19 additional trips have been planned, increasing the total daily trips from 243 (same as Saturday schedule) to 262 trips.

- Regular services from 5:22 am to 11 pm

This initiative is designed not only to ease the travel of election officials to their respective voting centers and back home, but also to encourage higher voter turnout by providing convenient transportation for the general public.

Emphasising the importance of this initiative, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, "As citizens of the world’s largest democracy, it is our duty to facilitate a smooth electoral process. By extending metro services, we aim to provide a reliable and comfortable travel option for election staff and voters, ensuring maximum participation in this democratic exercise."

Echoing the sentiment, Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director, Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd, said, "Elections are a cornerstone of our democracy, and MMMOCL is committed to serving the public interest. These extended services reflect our dedication to ensuring every citizen has the opportunity to vote conveniently while maintaining the highest standards of metro operations."

MMRDA and MMMOCL urge all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote and take advantage of the extended metro services on Election Day.