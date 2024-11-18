Mumbai: Metal Scaffolds Installed At Girgaon's Kalaram Temple After Metro Excavation Blamed For Cracks On Walls

The safety measures taken in Girgaon's Kalaram Temple | Manoj Ramakrishnan

After complaints that the Kalaram temple in Thakurdwar, Girgaon, has developed cracks on its structure because of excavation for the underground SEEPZ-Colaba underground Metro, metal scaffolds are being installed to support the arches of the two-centuries-old shrine.

The Atmaram Buva's Shri Ram Temple, is popularly known as Kalaram Mandir because of the black stone used for the idols and the temple structure.

Last week, the temple trustees reported that cracks had developed above the arches. They blamed the excavation for Girgaon station on Jagannath Shankarsheth Road, where the temple is located, for the crack.

Rajan Jayakar, advocate and chairman of the temple trust, said that he has not seen the damage to the walls. “I have heard about it but have not been able to visit the temple as I am away in Lonavala. I have been told that the cracks are not dangerous. The temple will not come down,” said Jayakar. “However, the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) did not take any precautions. They should have visualised that something like this could have happened during the work. They are now reacting to the damage when they should have taken precautions earlier.”

On Sunday, workers installed metal scaffolds to support the weight-supporting stone arches. The temple is still open to devotees. A spokesperson from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) said that minor cracks were observed in a portion of the temple during excavation work near it for an entry/exit for the underground station.

“As a precautionary measure, excavation work was immediately halted, and grouting work is currently underway. Additionally, monitoring instruments have been installed on the Mandir. Our team is closely monitoring the site,” the spokesperson added. “Structural audit by a BMC approved engineer has been conducted including some non-destructive tests and the report is awaited. All actions will be taken as per advice of the structural auditor, including temporary support and any repairs.”

The temple is managed by Pathare Prabhus, one of the oldest residents of Mumbai. The shrine was built by Girgaum resident Atmarambua Palsure Desai in 1828 in a neighbourhood largely inhabited by the Pathare Prabhus. The temple is variously called the Atmaram Buva's Shri Ram Mandir, Pathare Prabhu's Thakurdwar or the Kalaram Mandir.