Mumbai: MLA Geeta Jain’s 2 Aides Booked For Defaming Female Colleague

Mumbai: In an incident which has stoked a major controversy, the Navghar police have registered an offence against three persons including two aides of legislator- Geeta Jain for defaming and criminally intimidating a female colleague by illegally gaining access to sensitive data in her mobile phone.

The complainant and the accused duo identified as Rajan Vasu Nair and Darsheel Sharma are attached to the women oriented social welfare organisation run by the legislator from her office in Bhayandar.

In her statement to the police, the complainant said that she was called to the office by Nair to collect her Ayushman Card last month. When she reached the office, Nair asked for her mobile phone and gave it to Darsheel for downloading electoral roll software.

After a while Darsheel returned the phone. However, the complainant got suspicious as she detected a login attempt to gain access to her social media application. When enquired the accused gave a vague and unsatisfactory reply.

However, on 13 April, the complainant was shocked to receive a letter from a person identified as-Azad Khan in which she was threatened to stay away from politics, or her photographs would be morphed and circulated on social media platforms to malign her image. The terrified woman realised foul play by the accused and registered a complaint at the Navghar police station.

When contacted Jain clarified that she had nothing to do with the incident and the allegations of her influencing the police to hush up the matter were politically motivated and baseless.

“While Nair worked as a consultant, Darsheel who stays nearby occasionally visited my office. Moreover, an offence has been registered in this context and I myself want the police to investigate the matter and find the truth. If anyone is found guilty of the crime, they should be taken to task,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act against the trio. While Khan has been taken into custody the other two accused who are still at large were trying for anticipatory bail, sources said. The incident has created an uproar in the region.