Mumbai: MLA Bacchu Kadu Stages Protest Outside Sachin Tendulkar’s Residence For Promoting Online Gaming

Members of the Prahar Janshakti Party staged a protest outside Sachin Tendulkar’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

The protest was in response to Tendulkar's endorsement of the online Game. Led by MLA Bacchu Kadu, the Prahar Janshakti Party activists held signs against gambling advertisements and even asked donations from the public using collection boxes.

"Tendulkar should either stop promoting or...": Prahar Janshakti Party

The group is demand is that Tendulkar should either stop promoting gambling or return his Bharat Ratna award. Kadu emphasised the ethical standards expected from a Bharat Ratna recipient and expressed concerns about the influence such advertisements have on youth. A legal notice is intended to be sent to Tendulkar if the issue persists.

Kadu warned of further donation collection campaigns across various public places if the advertisement continues. Despite a previous 15-day ultimatum, Tendulkar continued promoting online games, attracting younger generations. The matter was raised with the Chief Minister and in the Legislative Session, but no action was taken, leading to Kadu's protest and subsequent arrest, followed by release after legal formalities were completed.

An FIR has been lodged against Kadu under section 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of the common point) of the IPC act.

