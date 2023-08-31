 Mumbai: MLA Bacchu Kadu Stages Protest Outside Sachin Tendulkar’s Residence For Promoting Online Gaming
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MLA Bacchu Kadu Stages Protest Outside Sachin Tendulkar’s Residence For Promoting Online Gaming

Mumbai: MLA Bacchu Kadu Stages Protest Outside Sachin Tendulkar’s Residence For Promoting Online Gaming

The party demanded that Tendulkar should either stop promoting "gambling" or return his Bharat Ratna award.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

Members of the Prahar Janshakti Party staged a protest outside Sachin Tendulkar’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

The protest was in response to Tendulkar's endorsement of the online Game. Led by MLA Bacchu Kadu, the Prahar Janshakti Party activists held signs against gambling advertisements and even asked donations from the public using collection boxes. 

"Tendulkar should either stop promoting or...": Prahar Janshakti Party

The group is demand is that Tendulkar should either stop promoting gambling or return his Bharat Ratna award. Kadu emphasised the ethical standards expected from a Bharat Ratna recipient and expressed concerns about the influence such advertisements have on youth. A legal notice is intended to be sent to Tendulkar if the issue persists.

Kadu warned of further donation collection campaigns across various public places if the advertisement continues. Despite a previous 15-day ultimatum, Tendulkar continued promoting online games, attracting younger generations. The matter was raised with the Chief Minister and in the Legislative Session, but no action was taken, leading to Kadu's protest and subsequent arrest, followed by release after legal formalities were completed.

An FIR has been lodged against Kadu under section 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of the common point) of the IPC act. 

Read Also
Protests Break Out Outside Sachin Tendulkar's House For Promoting Online Gaming Company
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 47-Year-Old Woman Struck & Killed By Bus In Dahisar

Mumbai News: 47-Year-Old Woman Struck & Killed By Bus In Dahisar

Mumbai Crime: 5 Arrested Within 2 Hours After Man's Fatal Assault By 8 Individuals in Malvani

Mumbai Crime: 5 Arrested Within 2 Hours After Man's Fatal Assault By 8 Individuals in Malvani

Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of Dilapidated Structures Inside India United Mills Compound...

Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of Dilapidated Structures Inside India United Mills Compound...

Mumbai News: Garbage Complaints via WhatsApp Drop From 300 To 30 On Average, But Challenges Remain

Mumbai News: Garbage Complaints via WhatsApp Drop From 300 To 30 On Average, But Challenges Remain

Mumbai News: Newly Introduced IIM Mumbai To Consider CAT 2023 Scores

Mumbai News: Newly Introduced IIM Mumbai To Consider CAT 2023 Scores