Mumbai: Miscreant places cement pole on railway track of Rajdhani Express; loco pilot stops train in time, saves many lives

On 14th January, 2022, Train No 12951 Rajdhani Express passed Atul station. Ahead at KM 192/16-18, the Loco Pilot noticed that, some miscreant had placed a cement pole on the track. Due to the alertness and presence of mind of the Loco Pilot, he applied the breaks and stopped the train in time.

On alighting from the train, he seen a slight dent in the cattle guard of loco. It was fortunate that the incidence was not of a serious nature. Earlier too, a few Kms away the Loco Pilot had shown his alertness and stopped his train due to Cattle Run Over, and proceeded on finding everything normal.

In continuation to Western Railway’s mission on Zero Tolerance towards safety, the matter has been taken to the highest level. Alok Kansal, General Manager of Western Railway reached the site of incident at 2.30 am to take stock of the situation. WR has taken the incident to the highest level, with GM Kansal having personally spoken to the Chief Secretary.

The State Police have been roped in and FIR has been registered by Valsad Rural PS vide CR no 11200011220120 u/s 307, 120 B IPF and 150,151,152 Railway Act dated 15.01.22. Several teams including GRP, FSL team, Cyber Cell, Police and RPF are at the location and retrieving evidence from the spot to work out the case and nab the culprits and bring them to book at the earliest.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:53 PM IST