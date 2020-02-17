Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation gears up for implementation of 7th Pay Commission

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is all set to implement the seventh pay commission for its employees. A resolution seeking an administrative and financial nod to the pave way for the implementation process has found its place in the agenda of the corporation’s general body meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 20.

The government resolution (GR) notifying the seventh pay commission has been issued by the finance department last year. Based on the notification, the civic administration has documented a proposal revealing figures to describe the financial health of the civic body along with a chart depicting the existing pay structure compared to the revised scale in accordance to the pay band and grade pay of the 1,550-odd employees attached to the various departments.

As per official statistics inked in the report, the annual revenue generation hovers around ₹455 crore including ₹115 crore from property tax, ₹205 crore from GST grant, ₹70 crore from development fees and ₹65 crore from other sources.