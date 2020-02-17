Mumbai Crime Watch: Man held for killing watchman in Powai over gambling

Close to three months after a security guard, Ankit Singh, 22, was found murdered in the parking lot of a Powai highrise, police arrested the prime suspect, Avinash Pandey, 38, from Delhi on Sunday. Police said, Pandey had earlier murdered two persons, including his cousin in 2000 and 2008, and was short tempered. He was arrested from Delhi after being on the run and moving to six cities in three months to evade arrest.

Singh, a security guard at Lodha Supreme in Powai, was found in a pool of blood with a slit throat. Powai Police had registered a case of murder against unknown persons and soon realised that Singh's colleague, Avinash Pandey was missing after the incident, making him a prime suspect in the murder. Police sought Pandey's details from the security agency that hired him, only to realise that he had given fake addresses and numbers.

Primary probe revealed that Pandey and Singh had become close friends, who would consume alcohol and play Ludo during night shifts. They even gambled while playing the game, which often led to fights between the two over monetary issues. On October 27, the duo was playing the game as per tradition and an argument over money escalated, after which Pandey, who was short tempered, slit Singh's throat with a sharp knife, killing him.