Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old man arrested for sending obscene messages to a woman journalist

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sending obscene messages to a 36-year-old woman journalist in South Mumbai.

The accused, Jahiruddin Edrisi, a hawker from Behrampada in Bandra was making random video calls and whatsapp calls to the woman for the last 10 days. Initially the woman ignored the calls but the accused later started to abuse her through messages.

The complainant is a journalist and a resident of Malabar Hill area. In her statement she alleged that she was receiving calls since the past two months.

Initially, Edrisi used to make whatsapp calls and video calls. When she ignored the calls, he started sending her messages seeing her online. When the woman ignored the messages as well, he started to send her obscene pictures. He also threatened to come over to her house if she didn’t answer his calls.

Fed up with the continued harassment, the woman approached the Malabar Hill police station and registered an offence of molestation under the Indian Penal Code and under the sections of the Information Technology Act.