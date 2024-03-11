 Mumbai: Minor Kink Reported At Platform On UP Fast Line At Mira Road Station On Sunday
Fortunately, track maintenance work is already in progress to address this issue promptly.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
A minor kink was reported at the north end of the platform on the UP fast line at Mira Road station on Sunday. The specific location of concern lies between km 39/17-39/16. Fortunately, track maintenance work is already in progress to address this issue promptly.

Speed restriction implemented along affected stretch

"To mitigate any potential risks associated with the track anomaly, a speed restriction of 20 kilometres per hour has been implemented along the affected stretch. This precautionary measure aims to enhance the overall safety of train operations passing through the area until the necessary repairs are completed," said an official.

"All required safety precautions have been meticulously put in place by the railway authorities. These precautions encompass a comprehensive approach, including the deployment of skilled personnel, advanced equipment, and adherence to industry-standard protocols," he said.

