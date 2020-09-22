Mumbai: Minor fire at Exchange Building in Ballard Estate

Mumbai: A fire broke out at south Mumbai's Exchange Building on Monday afternoon. Flames were reported at 1:16 pm from the second floor of the building situated at Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate.

The blaze was reported from the part of the building which has the office of Foreign Post Office. The office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, is also on the third floor of the same building.

However, NCB sources confirmed that their official works were unaffected as the routine questioning on Monday was being conducted at NCB guest house, near Gateway of India.

The fire was being labelled as level zero (minor) and no casualty was reported till now. Civic officials and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials rushed to the spot at around 1.20 pm. The fire was suspected to have caused by a short-circuit and engineers of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were also present at the spot of the incident.

The fire was doused at around 1.37 pm and no casualty was reported. Officials of MFB stated that office furniture including one table, file wardrobe and a couple of chairs were gutted in the fire.