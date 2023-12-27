Mumbai: MHB Police Arrests Valet Parking Driver For Jewellery Theft; Recover Stolen Items

Representative Image

Mumbai: MHB police have arrested the accused in the case of jewelry stolen from a car in the valet parking of a hotel. The police stated that the arrested individual is the valet parking driver, and all the stolen items have been confiscated from him.

According to information provided by the police, the complainant, 34-year-old Darsheel Dodiya, is a resident of the Kings Circle area. He had visited a hotel in Borivali (West) on the afternoon of December 17. During that time, gold jewelry weighing 20 grams was stolen from the car parked at the valet parking. Dodiya noticed the theft upon leaving the hotel and subsequently filed a complaint with MHB police.

Police investigation launched

Upon receiving the complaint, the police, under the guidance of senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar and police inspector Sachin Shinde, initiated an investigation led by police sub-inspector Nilesh Patil and his team.

After reviewing 10 to 12 different CCTV footages installed at the location, it was discovered that the driver, 33-year-old Ramesh Bandu Shinde, had stolen Dodiya's jewelry from the hotel's valet parking.

Accused confesses to stealing

A police officer stated that Shinde took Dodiya's car under the pretext of parking and was observed parked at a distance. After some time, he suspiciously drove the car away from the location. Later, the vehicle was brought back to the same place and parked, raising suspicion on the valet parking driver. Consequently, he was detained and interrogated.

During the interrogation, Shinde confessed to stealing the jewellery. Subsequently, Shinde was arrested in connection with this case. The police have successfully recovered the entire stolen property from the accused.