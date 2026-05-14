Mumbai: MHADA VP & CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal Reviews BDD Chawl And Kannamwar Nagar Redevelopment Projects

MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal inspects redevelopment work and interacts with beneficiaries at BDD Chawl and Kannamwar Nagar projects | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS) on Thursday conducted site inspections of the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawl Redevelopment Projects at Worli, N. M. Joshi Marg, and Naigaon, as well as the Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East) project.

During the visit, he reviewed the progress of construction works, assessed the quality standards being maintained, and took stock of the timelines fixed for completion of various phases of the projects.

A total of 556 rehabilitation tenements have already been allotted under the project. Jaiswal visited the homes of three beneficiaries and interacted directly with the residents. The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction.

Jaiswal reviews progress at multiple redevelopment sites

Thereafter, the official also visited the N. M. Joshi Marg and Naigaon BDD Chawl Rehabilitation Project sites and inspected the ongoing construction works. During the visit, he also interacted with a rehabilitation tenement beneficiary at the Naigaon project.

During the inspection, he also emphasised the importance of effective coordination among all stakeholders involved in the projects.

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Officials directed to maintain transparency and coordination

Jaiswal further directed officials to regularly update residents regarding the progress of redevelopment works and to address their grievances and suggestions in a transparent and time-bound manner. The same directions were given at the Vikhroli redevelopment site.

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