Mumbai: MHADA To Unveil Motilal Nagar Township Master Plan On April 17 In Major Goregaon Redevelopment Push

Motilal Nagar redevelopment in Goregaon set for transformation as MHADA prepares to unveil township master plan | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, April 16: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to unveil the master plan for the Motilal Nagar redevelopment in Goregaon on April 17, marking its first large-scale township project in the city, an official from MHADA said.

Large-scale redevelopment project

Spread across 143 acres, the project is part of MHADA’s broader push to redevelop ageing housing colonies across Mumbai. The authority has built nearly 100 colonies between the 1960s and late 1980s, comprising over two lakh dwelling units, many of which have been declared structurally unsafe by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, making redevelopment urgent.

Rehabilitation and housing details

Under the project, residents currently living in 230 sq ft homes, many illegally expanded, will be rehabilitated into 1,600 sq ft units. Eligible commercial occupants will receive 987 sq ft spaces, while slum dwellers will be provided 300 sq ft homes in line with Slum Rehabilitation Authority norms.

Developer and project model

MHADA had signed an agreement with Adani Realty, appointing Adani Properties Private Limited as the developer in July 2025. APPL won the bid by offering to hand over 3.97 lakh sq m of housing stock to MHADA — the highest floor space index (FSI) share in the tender.

The project will be executed under the Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) model, with MHADA retaining ownership and oversight.

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Timeline and infrastructure plans

The township is expected to be completed within seven years and will include housing along with open spaces, social infrastructure, and commercial facilities.

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