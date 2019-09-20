Mumbai: MHADA to redevelop slums in Goregaon

Mumbai: Apart from undertaking the Motilal Nagar revamp project in Goregaon at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore by rehabilitating 3,628 tenants, state housing authority, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has also decided to provide houses to eligible slum dwellers situated on the same plot.

MHADA's Mumbai Board Chairman Madhu Chavan at a press conference informed that the slum redevelopment plan will generate 2,500 additional houses besides a 40,000 housing stock through the revamp project.

Chavan added that they have already started the eligibility survey of slum dwellers in the area and post that the process of redevelopment will be undertaken immediately.

MHADA has proposed a redevelopment project spanning across 128 acres in Motilal Nagar of Goregaon, which involves the rehabilitation of 3,628 tenants into new 1,100-1,200 square feet of brand new homes.

The housing authority apart from providing houses to original tenants will get a housing stock that it will sell in a lottery draw.