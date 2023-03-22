Mumbai: MHADA lottery draw for affordable houses receives over 10,000 applications, can apply till April 10; check details

Representational image | Unsplash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) affordable housing lottery draw attracted close to 1,000 applications on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday, thus crossing the 10,000-mark.

𝗗𝗿𝗮𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟬 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗲

The draw has been opened for MHADA’s Konkan Board jurisdiction, under which a total of 4,654 tenements, including a few land parcels, are up for sale. The draw will be held on May 10 at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane.

𝟱,𝟯𝟴𝟭 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝘆𝗲𝘁

Though 10,728 applications had been received as of Wednesday 8pm, only 5,381 applicants had paid the mandatory deposit amount. It is only on payment of the earnest deposit that the application becomes eligible to partake in the draw.

As of Tuesday at 6pm, there were 9,771 applications with 4,784 having paid the deposit amount. This means in the 26 hours since Tuesday evening, 957 applications had been received and 597 applications entered the fray.

𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘄 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟬

On having paid the deposit, each application will be subject to scrutiny. Just days prior to the draw, officials will publish the list of ineligible applications. As per the schedule, applicants can participate in the lottery draw process until April 10 and the earnest deposit payment can be done till April 12.

Thereafter, the authorities will publish a final list of valid applications on May 5 and conduct the lottery draw on May 10.

𝗠𝗛𝗔𝗗𝗔 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

The Konkan Board has put out homes in the areas of Virar, Vasai, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Roha, Vengurla, etc.

On March 16, the government had issued a GR permitting people to apply for an income bracket higher than what they are eligible for. For example, those falling under the Economically Weaker Section can make applications under this income category as well as the Low Income Group, which is a notch above.

