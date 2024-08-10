Mumbai: MHADA Launches Online Registration For 2,030 Flats; Computerised Draw Scheduled For September 13

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, a unit of MHADA, commenced the online registration and application acceptance process for the computerized draw of 2,030 flats on Friday. The apartments are available in various housing projects in Mumbai including Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri-Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel.

The 'Go Live' ceremony marking the launch of this process was conducted by the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, Sanjeev Jaiswal.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaiswal urged the citizens to participate in the lottery through the computerized system to avoid falling prey to offers from intermediaries during the draw period. He informed that MHADA's Integrated Housing Lottery Management System (IHLMS 2.0) is dedicated to the housing lotteries of its various boards across the state.

"The entire process involving registration, submission of necessary documents, verification of the documents, filing applications, payment of earnest money deposit, and payment of the flat amount upon selection in the housing lottery will be completely online and the applicants need not visit the MHADA office for the 0same," Jaiswal said.

"Powered by advanced technology, the system operates without human intervention and is automatically updated from time to time. The registration process will remain open indefinitely for citizens to participate in the draw. A permanent profile of the applicant will be created in the new computerized draw system after registration and will remain in the system till the applicant wins the house in the lottery," he said.

The applications will be verified accurately and immediately by the system. Only applicants deemed eligible by this system will be able to participate in the draw, informed Jaiswal and urged the people to apply for the draw only through the official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in and the MHADA Housing Lottery Management System app.

The online lottery will be held for 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 for the Low Income Group (LIG), 768 for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and 276 flats for the High Income Group (HIG). This draw includes 1 327 flats constructed by the MHADA Mumbai Board, 370 flats (new and from previous draws) received from developers under Development Control Regulations 33 (5), 33 (7), and 58 redevelopment projects, and 333 scattered flats from various colonies in previous draws. All these flats are located at strategic locations, priced lower than the market rates, and affordable for the general public.

The last date for submitting online applications is September 4, 2024 by 3 pm while the last date for accepting the earnest money deposit will be till 11:59 pm on September 4, 2024. The draft list of applications received for the draw will be published by 6 pm on September 9, 2024.

The deadline for filing online claims and objections from the publication of the draft list is until 12 pm on September 10, 2024. The final list of accepted applications for the draw will be published by 6 pm on September 11, 2024. The computerized draw of applications received will be held at 11 am on September 13, 2024, the location of which will be announced soon.