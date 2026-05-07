Mumbai: MHADA Issues Letter Of Acceptance For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment In Kalachowki; Residents To Get 641 Sq Ft Flats

MHADA Issues Letter of Acceptance to Developer for Cluster Redevelopment Project at Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki | File Photo

Mumbai, May 7: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has accepted the bid submitted by the consortium of M.G.N. Agro Properties Pvt. Ltd., N.N.P. Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. and Onest Shelters Pvt. Ltd. for the cluster redevelopment project of the old MHADA colony at Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki.

Under the approved proposal, residents currently occupying 210 sq. ft. carpet area tenements will receive new flats with a carpet area of 641 sq. ft. each.

Letter of Acceptance handed over

The Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the project was handed over today by MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS) to the successful bidder consortium.

The Maharashtra Cabinet, in its meeting held on February 27, 2024, had approved the proposal to undertake the redevelopment of Abhyudaya Nagar (Kalachowki) MHADA Colony under Development Control Regulation (DCR) 33(5) through the Construction and Development (C&D) model by appointing a developer.

Accordingly, the Housing Department issued a Government Resolution on March 6, 2026.

Following approval from the State Government’s High-Powered Committee, the MHADA Mumbai Board floated the tender for appointing the developer.

Details of the redevelopment project

The Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki colony is spread across a land parcel of 33 acres and currently comprises 48 buildings with 3,410 tenements of approximately 210 sq. ft. each.

This includes 3,335 residential units and 75 non-residential premises.

The redevelopment of these long-pending buildings was entrusted to the Mumbai Board of MHADA, following which it was decided to implement the project under the C&D framework.

Tender process revised after no response

As per suggestions made by the then Deputy Chief Minister and current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the initial tender process, several conditions were incorporated in the tender document.

However, despite multiple extensions, the tender failed to receive a response.

Subsequently, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a joint meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House on April 11, 2025, with local public representatives, representatives of the Abhyudaya Nagar Federation, MHADA officials and government officers.

Following discussions in the meeting, certain changes were made to the tender conditions and the tender process was re-initiated.

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Residents to receive additional benefits

The revised conditions included one parking space per tenement holder, a corpus fund of Rs 5 lakh for each resident, and monthly rent compensation of Rs 25,000 per tenement holder by the developer until completion of the project.

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