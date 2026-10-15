Mumbai: MHADA Intensifies Action Against Illegal Constructions; Case Filed Against Goregaon Developer Over 12 Unauthorised Flats In Subhash Nagar

MHADA demolished 12 unauthorised flats across three floors of a Goregaon housing society and registered a case against the developer | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The Encroachment Removal Department of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board has intensified its action against illegal constructions on its land.

As part of the campaign, a case has been registered against a developer at Goregaon Police Station for unauthorised construction on three floors of Subhash Nagar Co-operative Housing Society.

12 Flats Found On Unauthorised Floors

A total of 12 flats were found to have been illegally constructed on the upper three floors of the ground-plus-22-storey building of Subhash Nagar Co-operative Housing Society in Goregaon without the necessary permission from the MHADA Mumbai Board.

Legal Proceedings Initiated Against Developer

The process of issuing a notice, holding a hearing and passing an order against the developer, Vikas Arvind Surti, was completed in accordance with the law.

Illegal Structures Demolished Over Three Days

The unauthorised construction was demolished on September 28, 29 and 30, 2026. However, the developer has not paid the Mumbai Board the cost incurred in carrying out the demolition.

Considering the nature and extent of the illegal construction and the facts of the case, a case has been registered against the developer under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

MHADA Targets Multiple Areas Across Mumbai

The Encroachment Removal Department will further intensify action against illegal constructions in various areas of Mumbai. These include Siddharth Nagar and Motilal Nagar in Goregaon, Anand Nagar in Vakola, Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, S.V.P. Nagar in Andheri, and Gorai and Charkop in the Borivali jurisdiction.

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Repeat Offenders Under Scrutiny

In these areas, cases involving individuals who repeatedly carry out illegal constructions will be scrutinised. Based on the available facts and applicable legal provisions, cases will be filed wherever warranted.

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