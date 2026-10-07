MHADA Extends GTB Nagar Voluntary Evacuation Deadline To October 20; Eligible Occupants To Get ₹10,000 Monthly Rent | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has extended the deadline for shopkeepers, commercial premises occupants and hutment dwellers in the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Nagar redevelopment project to voluntarily vacate their premises till October 20, 2026.

Occupants Seek More Time

The decision was taken by MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal after representatives of the affected shopkeepers, commercial occupants and hutment dwellers met him and sought additional time to vacate the premises voluntarily.

The occupants expressed concern that immediate eviction or demolition could result in financial losses. Considering that the period coincides with Navratri and Dussehra, and therefore additional time to vacate the premises on their own was given.

Action After October 20

MHADA has warned that unauthorised structures where occupants fail to comply with the deadline will face eviction action as per rules after October 20.

The development comes as the housing authority seeks to expedite the redevelopment of GTB Nagar, particularly the more than 70-year-old Punjabi Colony, which has historically been home to Sikh and Punjabi refugee families who migrated to India from Pakistan after Independence.

MHADA Undertakes Project

The redevelopment is being undertaken by MHADA under a Construction and Development Agreement.

As per the revised Draft Annexure-II a total of 121 non-residential occupants and hutment dwellers have been declared eligible for rehabilitation under the redevelopment project.

These eligible occupants will receive rehabilitation benefits as per the applicable rules.

Another 196 occupants have been classified as conditionally eligible. They have been given six months to submit the required documents and establish their eligibility.

MHADA will provide Rs 10,000 per month as rent to the 121 eligible occupants from November 1, 2026. The 196 conditionally eligible occupants will also receive Rs 10,000 per month for six months. During this period, they will be required to complete the documentation process and establish their eligibility for rehabilitation.

The extension of the voluntary evacuation deadline is aimed at facilitating the movement of occupants while allowing MHADA to proceed with the redevelopment process in GTB Nagar.

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