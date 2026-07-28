Mumbai Metro's First Capsule Hotel With Sleep Pods To Open At Andheri West Metro Station

Mumbai Metro's first in-station capsule hotel with private sleep pods will soon open at Andheri West Metro Station for commuters and travellers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 28, 2026: In a first for Mumbai's metro network, commuters will soon be able to rest, freshen up, or even spend the night inside a metro station, with a capsule hotel featuring private sleep pods set to open at Andheri West Metro Station.

The facility, branded as Snooze House, is being developed within the Metro Line 2A station, transforming one of the city's busiest transit hubs into a multi-utility commuter destination.

Apart from private sleeping pods, the capsule hotel will offer hot showers, a co-working lounge, and a 24-hour reception, catering to office-goers, business travellers, tourists, and passengers in transit.

Sleep Pods At Metro Station

Promotional material released for the project describes it as "Mumbai's modern capsule hotel", allowing commuters to check in for a quick power nap or an overnight stay just steps away from the metro platform.

The development is expected to benefit long-distance travellers, employees working night shifts, passengers waiting for connecting trains or flights, and commuters seeking a comfortable place to rest between journeys.

Andheri West is among the city's busiest metro interchanges. The Metro Line 2A corridor, connecting Dahisar and Andheri, records a daily ridership of over 3.5 lakh passengers and provides seamless connectivity with Metro Line 1.

The station also serves thousands of professionals travelling to the commercial districts of Andheri, which house numerous domestic and multinational companies.

Integrated Commuter Hub

The project also reflects a broader shift in the way metro stations are being designed in Mumbai. Rather than functioning solely as transit points, stations are increasingly being developed as integrated mobility hubs offering retail, dining, and passenger convenience services.

Alongside the capsule hotel, the station will also house Faredoon's, an Irani-Parsi bakery serving traditional Mumbai café favourites such as bun maska, mawa cakes, brioche buns, and fresh brews, as well as She, a specialty coffee outlet sourcing beans from Indian farms.

While sleep pods have already been introduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Central Railway, this will be the first such facility inside Mumbai's metro network, adding a new dimension to commuter amenities in the city.

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Non-Fare Revenue Initiative

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has leased out the space to a private entity as part of its non-fare-box revenue initiative, which is now setting up the sleep pod facility.

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