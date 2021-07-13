Mumbai: Metro warns of fake job offers

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has alerted job-seekers of fake recruitment advertisements and offers. MMRC is the implementing agency for Mumbai Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director of the agency said, “MMRC clarifies that there are no vacancies in the organisation, as claimed in some fake appointment letters and training employment letters.” The statement also clarified that MMRC does not solicit any money from any candidate at any stage of recruitment process, if and when such appointment letters are issued. “People are requested not to fall prey to such fake appointment letters but check the MMRC website www.mmrcl.com for regular updates on recruitment,” Deol said in the circular.

In the past, MMRC has come across several fake letters for jobs and training, issued by anti-social elements for various technical and administrative posts. The agency has formally informed the BKC police station about this fraudulent practice, which is currently being investigated by the authorities.