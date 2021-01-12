Mumbai crime watch: Fake placement agency offering foreign jobs busted, six held

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch unit 8 has busted a fake placement agency from a shopping mall in Malad on Monday and arrested six persons for allegedly duping aspirants with lucrative job offers. The crime branch has also seized 41 passports from their office.

The accused are identified as Abdul Hasim Shaikh Ajadul Islam, 33, Shaikh Mainuddin Shaikh Musuruddin, 44, Saforid Shaikh Shamsuddin Shaikh, 34, Moinoddin Goldar Aminoddin Goldar, 34, Jayantkumar Panchanan Mandal, 38, Tarak Manoranjan mondal, 32. All the accused hails from West Bengal and came to the city September last year with intent to dupe people, said police.

According to the police, the accused used to contact job seekers over phone and offers them lucrative jobs in Russian companies. They first asked the job seekers to submit their passport size photographs and their documents and later sent them bogus visas and fake appointment contracts of Russian companies and charges each aspirants Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Saforid provides data of job seekers who were looking for jobs abroad, police said.

"The investigation revealed that the accused have allegedly cheated several people and accepted total Rs 30 lakh from aspirants," said Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, crime branch.

Along with 41 passports, crime branch have also seized bogus Russian visas and employment contracts of Russian companies. The investigation revealed that the accused had similarly cheated several others in Kolkata.