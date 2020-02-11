Mumbai Metro: Students appearing for board exams can now travel without queueing

Mumbai: Students appearing for board exams can now approach a Metro One helpdesk with their admit cards to avoid standing in queues for tickets. The Reliance Infrastructure-led mode of travel has come up with this decision of providing dedicated helpdesks at all stations to help students save their time. Board examinations of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE) will be held between February 18 and March 30 2020.

Andheri and Ghatkopar will have a dedicated helpdesk and other stations will have a customer care that will function as a helpdesk for students and their parents or guardians. Metro One will allow all students and their parents/guardians to buy tickets without standing in queue on all exam days.

This facility will be available to all students appearing for board examination in 2020 and having exam centres along the Versova – Andheri – Ghatkopar metro corridor. Across the corridor, there are prominent centres at Versova, Azad Nagar, Andheri, Chakala/JB Nagar, Marol Naka and Ghatkopar, according to Metro One.

The Metro One authority wished best of luck to all students appearing for board exams.