Mumbai Metro Stations Attract 68 Bids From 18 Firms For Retail Spaces, Including Food Outlets And Pod Hotels

Mumbai Metro is seeking to expand station-based retail and commercial services as it looks to boost revenue beyond passenger fares | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: Mumbai Metro stations are attracting interest from businesses ranging from McDonald’s and pod hotels to fashion retailers and office operators, as the state-run Metro operator seeks to transform station premises into commercial hubs.

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has received 68 bids from 18 bidders for commercial spaces under its latest retail tender.

Preliminary scrutiny of technical bids revealed interest in 39 locations, comprising 13 commercial blocks and 26 kiosks.

The bids, which closed on September 30, cover over 20,000 sq ft. Several applicants have bid for multiple locations, seeking to tap the growing commuter footfall across Mumbai’s Metro network.

Retailers Eye Metro Station Spaces

The proposed establishments include food outlets, pod accommodation, offices, fashion stores, accessories retailers and passenger-oriented services.

The initiative aims to boost non-fare box revenue (NFBR) through commercial use of station assets, reducing dependence on passenger fares and supporting operational sustainability.

Tender Covers 34 Metro Stations

On August 7, MMMOCL invited bids to lease nearly 73,839 sq ft across 34 stations on Metro Lines 2A, 7 and 9. The tender covered kiosks measuring up to 200 sq ft and larger commercial blocks.

The three corridors span approximately 40 km, connecting Andheri West, Dahisar East, Andheri East and Kashigaon in Mira-Bhayandar. Together, they record daily ridership exceeding 3.5 lakh passengers.

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Services For Commuters

For commuters, the commercial spaces could offer food, shopping and convenience services within stations, subject to final allotments and permissions.

Licensees must undertake interior fit-outs, furnishings, branding, utilities and signage while complying with MMMOCL’s design, operational and safety requirements.

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