Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line Crosses 7.2 Crore Passenger Journeys In One Year, MMRC Announces Time Capsule, Stamp Trail | X/Mumbai Metro 3

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) has recorded 7.2 crore (7,20,88,738) passenger journeys on the Aqua Line from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, marking one year since the entire corridor became operational.

The Aqua Line, Mumbai’s first underground metro corridor, has witnessed sustained commuter use, with an average daily ridership of 2,24,602 on weekdays and 1,31,138 on weekends in September 2026.

Time Capsule and Passport Trail announced

To commemorate the completion of one year of full-route operations, MMRC will introduce two initiatives — the Aqua Line Time Capsule and the Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail.

1 Year. 7+ Crore Journeys. One incredible story. 🚇💙From #CuffeParade to #AareyJVLR, Aqua Line completes one year of full operations — connecting Mumbai, one journey at a time.Thank you, Mumbai, for being part of our journey. कफ परेड ते आरे जेव्हीएलआर — ॲक्वा लाईनच्या पूर्ण सेवेला एक वर्ष पूर्ण! आतापर्यंत ७ कोटींपेक्षा अधिक प्रवाशांनी केला प्रवास. धन्यवाद मुंबईकर!#1YearOfAquaLine #MumbaiMetro3 #AquaLine #MMRC #Mumbai — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 8, 2026

The Time Capsule will preserve records, photographs, milestones and memorabilia associated with the construction and operation of the underground corridor. According to MMRC, the initiative will document the Aqua Line’s journey as well as a snapshot of Mumbai in 2026 for future generations.

The Passport & Stamp Trail will offer commuters and metro enthusiasts an opportunity to travel across the Aqua Line and collect specially designed stamps at selected stations along the corridor.

MMRC celebrates commuter trust and support

Commenting on the milestone, MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said, “As we mark one year of full-route operations, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Mumbai for embracing the Aqua Line and making it a part of their daily lives. Crossing 7 crore passenger journeys is a testament to their trust and support. The Time Capsule and Passport & Stamp Trail are our way of celebrating this shared journey and preserving its memories for future generations.”

MMRC said the Aqua Line is expected to continue playing an important role in Mumbai’s public transport network as commuters increasingly use the corridor for daily travel.

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Commuters share their experiences

Commuters' quotes:

Vivek Pai, transport expert, said, “Metro 3 has made my daily travel much easier and seamless. I often travel from Andheri or Marol to Vidhan Bhavan or CSMT, and the journey that was once tiresome by car or local train has become far more convenient. The underground metro has made a real difference to my everyday commute.”

Suchita Garud, commuter, said, “I travel from Santacruz to SEEPZ, and Metro 3 has significantly improved my travel time. Earlier, the journey involved a lot of struggle, but the metro has made the commute much faster, smoother and more comfortable.”

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