Mumbai Metro Sets New Single-Day Ridership Record With Over 3.73 Lakh Commuters On July 21

Mumbai Metro recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership as more than 3.73 lakh commuters travelled across the network on July 21 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) network has recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership, with over 3.73 lakh commuters travelling on July 21, reflecting the growing preference for metro services as the city's public transport network continues to expand.

The latest figure surpasses the previous record of 3,70,047 passengers registered on July 15. According to Maha Mumbai Metro, the network has achieved a new ridership milestone six times in the past 33 days, indicating a steady rise in passenger demand.

Ridership Continues To Rise

The previous record-breaking days include 3,68,422 commuters on July 14, 3,65,845 on July 9, 3,58,115 on June 23, and 3,57,895 on June 19.

Metro officials attributed the sustained increase in ridership to the expanding network, improved connectivity, and commuters' growing confidence in the system.

The metro operator also reported that over 72 per cent of passengers who travelled on July 21 opted for digital, paperless ticketing, underlining a shift towards cashless and environmentally sustainable travel. The increasing adoption of digital ticketing has helped reduce paper consumption while making travel more convenient for commuters.

Metro Reaffirms Commitment

In a statement, Maha Mumbai Metro thanked commuters for their continued patronage, stating that the record ridership reflects the trust and confidence Mumbaikars have placed in the metro system.

"These are not just numbers—they reflect the trust, affection and support that Mumbaikars have placed in us. It is this confidence that inspires us to serve the city every day with renewed energy and commitment," the metro operator said.

The authority reiterated its commitment to providing safe, reliable, convenient and environmentally friendly public transport as Mumbai's metro network continues to grow with the phased opening of new corridors.

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The rise in ridership comes as the city's metro system is witnessing increasing integration between operational corridors, with several new lines under construction expected to further strengthen connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the coming years.

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