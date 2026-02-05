 Mumbai Metro Sees Digital Shift As 70 Per Cent Commuters Use Online Ticketing On Lines 2A And 7
Mumbai Metro Sees Digital Shift As 70 Per Cent Commuters Use Online Ticketing On Lines 2A And 7

Around 70% of passengers travelling on Mumbai Metro’s Line 7 and Line 2A — operated by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority — are increasingly opting for online ticketing options, reflecting a growing preference for cashless commuting across the city.

Sweety Bhagwat
Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Commuters increasingly use digital ticketing on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, reducing queues at station counters | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 04: Around 70 per cent of commuters travelling on Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 2A, operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), are increasingly opting for the online ticketing system.

NCMC cards, apps drive digital shift

About 70 per cent of metro passengers are purchasing tickets using NCMC cards, WhatsApp or the Mumbai One app. Metro Line 7 runs between Dahisar East and Andheri East, while Metro Line 2A operates between Dahisar East and DN Nagar.

article-image

Four lakh daily ridership across two corridors

Together, the two metro corridors cater to nearly four lakh passengers daily. With a large majority of commuters choosing digital ticketing options, a noticeable reduction in queues at metro station ticket counters has been observed.

