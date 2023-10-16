 Mumbai Metro Rail Project: J Kumar Infraprojects Bags ₹99.29 Crore Contract From MMRDA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro Rail Project: J Kumar Infraprojects Bags ₹99.29 Crore Contract From MMRDA

Mumbai Metro Rail Project: J Kumar Infraprojects Bags ₹99.29 Crore Contract From MMRDA

The contract entails supply of pre-engineering building structural steel works and also the execution of internal and external architectural finishings for elevated stations to the Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Mumbai: J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd has bagged a ₹99.29 Crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). 

The contract entails supply of pre-engineering building structural steel works and also the execution of internal and external architectural finishings for elevated stations to the Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA. 

J Kumar Infraprojects made this declaration in a filing to BSE. The time frame of the project execution is 56 weeks, it said. The filing further added that the LOA (Letter of Acceptance) has been issued to the company in the capacity of sole bidder.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Hoax Bomb Threat At MMRDA Building; Mentally Ill Caller Held
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

Konkan Railways Celebrates Its 33rd Foundation Day

Konkan Railways Celebrates Its 33rd Foundation Day

Tragic Collision on Pune-Mumbai Highway Claims 4 Lives, 2 Others Injured In Mishap

Tragic Collision on Pune-Mumbai Highway Claims 4 Lives, 2 Others Injured In Mishap

Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Children Welfare Center Officials for Contract Violation,...

Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Children Welfare Center Officials for Contract Violation,...

Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring

Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring