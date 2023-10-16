Mumbai Metro Rail Project: J Kumar Infraprojects Bags ₹99.29 Crore Contract From MMRDA

File Photo

Mumbai: J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd has bagged a ₹99.29 Crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The contract entails supply of pre-engineering building structural steel works and also the execution of internal and external architectural finishings for elevated stations to the Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA.

J Kumar Infraprojects made this declaration in a filing to BSE. The time frame of the project execution is 56 weeks, it said. The filing further added that the LOA (Letter of Acceptance) has been issued to the company in the capacity of sole bidder.