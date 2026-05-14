Mumbai Metro Projects: MMRDA Removes 1.14 Lakh Metres Of Barricades Ahead Of Monsoon Across Key Corridors

MMRDA clears barricades beneath completed metro viaduct stretches to improve traffic flow and commuter safety before the monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: Ensuring safer monsoon preparedness across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, MMRDA has undertaken an extensive barricade removal and pre-monsoon preparedness exercise across its ongoing metro and infrastructure projects.

With substantial progress achieved in viaduct and structural works across multiple metro corridors, MMRDA has systematically removed barricades from completed stretches beneath metro viaducts to restore maximum possible road space for public movement ahead of the monsoon season.

The initiative is aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving road accessibility, facilitating storm water flow, and enhancing overall commuter convenience during the monsoon period.

Barricade removal across metro corridors

As per the latest review conducted by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA, barricade removal has already been completed across major metro corridors, which is as follows:

● Metro Line 2B (D.N. Nagar–Mandale): 18,277 metres removed (88.64%)

● Metro Line 4 & 4A (Wadala–Kasarvadavali–Gaimukh): 31,706 metres removed (92%)

● Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi): 11,134 metres removed (98.88%)

● Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar–Vikhroli): 28,952 metres removed (96%)

● Metro Line 9 (Dahisar East–Mira Bhayander): 17,275 metres removed (94%)

● Metro Line 12 (Kalyan–Taloja): 7,174 metres removed

● Metro Line 7A (Andheri East–CSMIA): Ongoing phased barricade reduction

The barricade removal exercise has been prioritised specifically in stretches where viaduct construction, pier works, and major structural activities have reached advanced stages or have been completed, enabling restoration of carriageway width before heavy rainfall begins.

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Mukherjee said, “With major viaduct and structural works now substantially completed across several corridors, barricades beneath completed metro stretches are being systematically removed to restore maximum road space for citizens before the monsoon. Also, all contractors, consultants, and project agencies have been directed to establish dedicated emergency response teams at site level, along with deployment of dewatering pumps, emergency machinery, safety personnel, and round-the-clock preparedness systems to ensure commuter safety and uninterrupted mobility during the monsoon season.”

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