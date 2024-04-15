 Mumbai Metro One Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch; Passengers Safely Evacuated
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Mumbai Metro One Services Disrupted Due To Technical Glitch; Passengers Safely Evacuated | Representative image

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One services experienced a brief disruption on Monday evening following a technical glitch reported in a train bound for Ghatkopar. The issue, identified at 6:45 pm, was swiftly resolved by 6:49 pm, with affected passengers safely evacuated at Asalpha.

The incident, attributed to a door fault in one of the trains, prompted a momentary delay in service operations. However, prompt action by Metro authorities saw normalcy restored, with additional trains promptly integrated into the service.

"Services were running slightly delayed due to a door fault in one of the trains in the evening . Train operation was regularised with additional train inducted in the service" said an official of Mumbai Metro one.

Currently over 4.6 lakh passengers on average daily using the 418 services operated by Mumbai Metro one with average frequency of 3.4 minutes between Ghatkopar and Versova.

