Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd led by Reliance Infra, corridor enroute from Ghatkopar to Versova via Andheri comprising 11km has won arbitration case against the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) over dispute related to the development, design, engineering, financing, procurement construction, operations and maintenance under the concession agreement done in 2007 March 7th. The award granted MMOPL a sum of crore Rs 1,169 crore along with interest as of May 2025.

As per the Mumbai Metro One the money will be used for reducing its debts.

Following the court's order Reliance Infra led Metro One, has made a disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday, which reads, "This direction was issued in proceedings initiated by MMRDA under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, challenging the arbitral award... The award was passed by a three-member arbitral tribunal in favor of Mumbai Metro One Private Limited -a joint venture between the Company (holding 74% stake) and MMRDA (holding 26% stake)-which operates the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro corridor in Mumbai. The award granted MMOPL a sum of Rs 992 crore along with interest."

MMRDA and Mumbai Metro One contended over a dispute related to the construction cost increased to Rs 4,321 crore from Rs 2,356 crore over a delay of two years. However, MMRDA contended that the project cost escalation lacks documental evidence. Whereas now the Bombay HC has passed an order directing MMRDA to deposit Rs 1,169 crore to its registry office on or before July 15th of this year.

The official of MMRDA replied, "The court has passed its order and the official copy of which is awaited. MMRDA will thoroughly examine the contents of the order and take appropriate action accordingly."

Meanwhile there is another matter of arbitration award wherein MMRDA has asked MMOPL to pay Rs 100 crore as part of initial fixation of fare. However, the matter is in Bombay HC and under subjudice. Also another case of Metro One with regards to increasing the metro ticket fare recommended by the fare fixation committee is also pending before court.

The Mumbai Metro One which recently completed 11 years of operations has carried over 1.1 billion commuters, marking a significant milestone in the city's urban transit journey.

Operating with a peak-hour frequency of under 3.5 minutes, Metro One runs 444 trips daily, with a weekday ridership averaging 5 lakh and reaching a record high of 5.47 lakh. Over the years, the system has completed 12.66 lakh train trips and covered more than 1.45 crore kilometre. Ghatkopar.

The city's first elevated Metro Line also now seamlessly integrates with Lines 2A(Dahisar to DN Nagar), underground metro 3 at Marol, and Metro 7 that runs between Andheri East to Dahisar East from the WEH, significantly improving connectivity across the city and reducing overall travel times.