Mumbai Metro One penalises 46 people for creating nuisance on-premises

A total of 46 people have been penalized for creating nuisance by the Mumbai Metro One. These people were been fined between January and April this year according to the Metro authority. However, they have been fined for different reasons such as spitting on the premises of Metro, jumping from the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) ticket gate, and walking in the wrong direction on the elevator, among others.

According to Metro One, people were fined Rs 500 under section 59 of the Metro Act for drunkenness or creating nuisance on the Metro railway.

Similarly, Rs. 1000 fine has been collected from each person doing demonstrations upon the metro premises and pasting or putting up any poster or writing and drawing anything on the compartment. In some cases, even imprisonment of up to six months is also considered.

A senior Metro official said that imposing fines on passengers is not an objection. "To bring discipline among commuters while using the metro is very important. Therefore, as per the Metro Act, these fines or action has been recorded. However, the station manager has authority to give relaxation in fines in case any commuter does not have money," he added.

Reliance Infra- led by Mumbai Metro One is seeing average weekday ridership of 2.60 lakh. The April month's ridership was 65 lakhs.

At present, travelling in Mumbai Metro One will cost up to Rs 10 and Rs 40. With new metro lines 2A&7 also soon to be made fully operational, this line will expect more ridership with increased interconnectivity.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 09:04 PM IST