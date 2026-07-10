Mumbai Metro One Gets ₹1,100-Crore Debt Relief As NARCL Signs ₹2,771-Crore Restructuring Deal

Mumbai Metro One secured a major financial boost after signing a ₹2,771-crore debt restructuring agreement with NARCL | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 10, 2026: Mumbai Metro One, which runs the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro, has received a major financial lifeline, with more than Rs 1,100 crore of its debt set to be reduced. Insolvency proceedings against the company will also be withdrawn.

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has signed a debt restructuring agreement with the government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The overall agreement is valued at Rs 2,771.32 crore.

Debt Restructuring Agreement

In simple terms, the deal eases Metro One's huge debt burden and pulls the company out of insolvency proceedings, allowing it to continue running Mumbai's first Metro corridor without the immediate shadow of financial proceedings.

MMOPL is a joint venture in which Reliance Infrastructure holds a 74 per cent stake and MMRDA holds a 26 per cent stake. The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor carries over five lakh commuters every day.

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Monitoring Committee To Oversee Process

As part of the restructuring, NARCL will have the right to nominate a director to the MMOPL board. A monitoring committee comprising lender and Metro One representatives will also oversee the restructuring.

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