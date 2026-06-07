Mumbai Metro Line-1 Completes 12 Years: 125 Crore Commuters, 99.99% Punctuality, Zero Fatalities | File Image

Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. marked 12 years of operations this June, with its Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Line-1 emerging as one of the city’s most relied-upon transit modes since launch in 2014.

Remarkable Milestones Achieved Over 12 Years

Over the last 12 years, Line-1 has carried more than 125 crore commuters and run over 15 lakh trips. The corridor recorded its highest single-day ridership of 5.79 lakh passengers and maintained a punctuality rate of 99.99%, MMOPL said. The operator also reported a flawless safety record with zero fatalities since inception.

From a single corridor, Line-1 has grown into a key urban mobility link, connecting residential hubs, business districts and transit points. Stations have been developed into retail and commuter experience spaces, while MMOPL introduced tech-driven upgrades to ease travel.

New Commuter Convenience Initiative Launched on 12th Foundation Day

For its 12th Foundation Day, MMOPL rolled out a new commuter convenience initiative. In partnership with Airtel Payments Bank, it launched co-branded RuPay ‘On-The-Go’ cards powered by the National Common Mobility Card platform.

The open-loop NCMC cards will allow seamless, interoperable travel across Mumbai Metro Line-1, Lines 2A, 7 and 3, BEST buses, and the upcoming Monorail network. They will also work for transit payments on metro and public transport systems across India, supporting the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ vision. MMOPL had earlier introduced integrated ticketing through ONDC as part of the Digital India push.

“Over 125 crore commuters have placed their trust in us, and that inspires us to raise the bar every day,” said Shyamantak Choudhury, CEO, Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. “The launch of the co-branded NCMC card is another step towards a seamless and integrated mobility ecosystem for Mumbai.”

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Executive Director – Business Operations, Airtel Payments Bank, said the partnership aims to simplify urban mobility through secure, digital-first solutions and advance the ‘One Nation, One Card’ objective.

MMOPL credited the Government of Maharashtra, stakeholder agencies, employees, partners and commuters for the milestone. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had earlier honoured Mumbai Metro One with the Award of Excellence for Metro Rail – Best Passenger Services & Satisfaction.

Looking ahead, MMOPL said it will focus on operational excellence, customer-centric innovation and sustainable urban mobility as Mumbai’s metro network expands.

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