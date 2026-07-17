Mumbai Metro: MMRCL Warns Public Against Fake Recruitment Scams, Urges Job Seekers To Verify Official Notifications

MMRCL has cautioned job seekers against fake recruitment advertisements and urged them to verify vacancies only through official channels | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), which operates the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 corridor, has issued a public advisory warning citizens against fake recruitment advertisements, fraudulent job offers and forged appointment letters being circulated in its name.

According to MMRCL, fraudulent individuals and entities are impersonating the corporation by using forged documents, unauthorised branding, deceptive email IDs and fake websites to mislead job seekers with false employment opportunities.

The corporation clarified that these recruitment offers and related communications are entirely fake and have no connection with MMRCL.

MMRCL Issues Public Advisory

In its advisory, MMRCL stated that it does not authorise any third party to conduct recruitment on its behalf or collect any payments related to the hiring process.

The corporation has advised job seekers to verify all recruitment notifications only through MMRCL's official website and authorised communication channels. It has also urged candidates not to make any payments towards registration, application or recruitment fees based on unsolicited job offers.

MMRCL further cautioned applicants to treat communications received from unofficial email IDs and websites as suspicious and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unauthorised sources.

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Applicants Urged To Stay Alert

The corporation has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and rely solely on official communication channels for all recruitment-related information to avoid falling victim to employment scams.

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