Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Maintains 100 Per Cent Punctuality During Torrential Rains, Carries Over 14.48 Lakh Passengers In 9 Days

Mumbai's Aqua Line operated every scheduled service on time during the monsoon, carrying over 14.48 lakh passengers in nine days | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 10: Even as torrential monsoon rains disrupted road traffic and suburban rail services across Mumbai, the city's underground Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, maintained uninterrupted operations with 100% punctuality, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC).

Between July 1 and July 9, 2026, the Aqua Line recorded 14,48,968 passenger journeys while operating all scheduled services without any delays or technical failures.

MMRC said all 282 scheduled train trips were operated every day during the period, with services adhering to the timetable despite the challenging weather conditions.

Services Remained Uninterrupted

The performance comes at a time when Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall that led to waterlogging and disruptions at several locations across the city, highlighting the resilience of the underground metro system.

An MMRC spokesperson said, "Even as torrential rains lashed Mumbai, the Aqua Line services operated unceasingly and on time. Aqua Line demonstrated its resilience by providing Mumbaikars with a safe, reliable, and efficient transport system when they needed it most. MMRC remains committed to delivering dependable world-class public transport, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and a comfortable travel experience round the year."

Between July 1 and July 9, 2026, the Aqua Line served 14,48,968 passengers while maintaining punctuality. Throughout this period, all 282 scheduled trips were operated daily on time.

This consistent performance underscores the Aqua Line's reliability, operational excellence and resilience, ensuring seamless connectivity for Mumbaikars even during the city's intense monsoon conditions.

Reliable During Monsoon

According to MMRC, the corridor maintained 100% punctuality throughout this nine-day period, reflecting the reliability of its operations during one of the most challenging phases of the monsoon.

The Aqua Line has emerged as an increasingly preferred mode of transport during heavy rainfall, particularly because much of the corridor runs underground, making it less vulnerable to weather-related disruptions that often affect road traffic and suburban rail services.

The metro operator said the consistent operation of all scheduled services without operational delays or technical glitches demonstrates the system's robust infrastructure and operational preparedness.

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MMRC added that it remains focused on providing safe, reliable and efficient public transport while ensuring seamless connectivity for commuters irrespective of weather conditions.

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