Mumbai Metro Line At Bandra West To Showcase Bollywood Theme

In a bid to celebrate the illustrious history of Indian cinema, a unique initiative is set to grace the underbelly of Mumbai's metro line 2B, running from Bandra Paschim. Mumbai BJP President and MLA, Adv Ashish Shelar, unveiled plans to transform the spaces between 355 pillars, spanning seven stations from ESIC Nagar to Bandra, into a vibrant homage to Bollywood.

Site inspection by MLA

The announcement came following a site inspection by MLA Adv Ashish Shelar and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Bandra West. With Band Stand, Mount Mary, Bandra Fort, and the iconic Bandra Railway Station forming part of the cultural tapestry, the area stands as a beacon for tourists and Bollywood enthusiasts alike.

Details of the initiative

The initiative aims not only to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the locale but also to serve as a focal point for tourists, shedding light on the rich cinematic legacy spanning a century. MMRDA has enlisted the expertise of Bollywood aficionados to craft a comprehensive master plan that encapsulates the milestones, personalities, and studios pivotal to the industry's evolution from 1913 to 2023.

Utilising state-of-the-art technology, the thematic installations will narrate the story of Bollywood's evolution, from its humble beginnings to its global stature today. Anticipating community engagement, the project envisions a Bollywood-themed "Happy Street" program on Sundays, offering a platform for various activities including film promotions and cultural events.

MLA Adv Ashish Shelar expressed confidence that the initiative would not only augment Mumbai's allure for national and international tourists but also serve as a cherished landmark for residents. Scheduled to commence in the second week of March, the project will seamlessly integrate with ongoing metro infrastructure developments, heralding a new chapter in Mumbai's urban landscape.