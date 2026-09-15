Mumbai Metro Line 9 Phase 2 Integration Trials Begin; Lines 2A, 7 And 9 Services Start At 6.30 AM

Signalling tests for Metro Line 9 Phase 2 are underway as existing corridors adjust morning services during the integration exercise | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: The Metro Line 9 Phase 2 project has entered a crucial pre-commissioning stage, with signalling and integration trials beginning from Tuesday, September 15, to connect the three additional stations with the operational Metro network.

To facilitate the trials, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has undertaken a special morning non-revenue block from September 15 to 25. As a result, passenger services on Metro Lines 2A, 7 and Line 9 Phase 1 are commencing at 6.30 am during this period.

The exercise is a key step towards commissioning Phase 2 of Line 9, as the new section will be integrated with the already operational Lines 2A, 7 and Line 9 Phase 1.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT: Metro services to begin from 6:30 am due to special block for 10 days.



From 15–25 September 2026, passenger services on Metro Lines 2A, 7 and Line 9 Phase 1 will begin at 6:30 AM.



This temporary change is due to a special block necessary to provide… pic.twitter.com/9R69piK8R4 — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) September 14, 2026

Signalling Integration Underway

The signalling software required for speed trials on Line 9 Phase 2 is now ready. Technical teams are using the special block to undertake software migration, testing and validation of the signalling system through the Operations Control Centre (OCC) at Charkop Depot.

Since the existing corridors carry passengers during regular operating hours, MMMOCL said the integration exercise requires a controlled non-revenue window to ensure that the tests are conducted safely and in accordance with prescribed operational protocols.

Morning Block To Limit Impact

The morning block has been scheduled to restrict the impact on passenger services while providing technical teams with uninterrupted time to complete the critical tests.

The revised schedule will remain in force until September 25, with commuters on Lines 2A, 7 and Line 9 Phase 1 advised to factor in the later 6.30 am start while planning their journeys.

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Phase 2 Opening Moves Closer

The completion of the signalling integration and speed trials will pave the way for the next stage of the Metro Line 9 Phase 2 commissioning process, bringing the additional stations closer to being opened for passengers.

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