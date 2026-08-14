Mumbai Metro: Lines 2A, 7 And 9 Get Commercial Spaces At 34 Stations; MMMOCL Invites Bids To Lease 73,839 Sq Ft

MMMOCL has invited bids to lease retail and commercial spaces across 34 stations on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A, 7 and 9 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 14, 2026: Mumbai Metro stations on Lines 2A, 7 and 9 are set to get a wider range of retail and commercial outlets, with the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) inviting bids from private entities to lease nearly 73,839 sq ft of commercial space across 34 stations.

The state-run metro operator issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) on August 7, seeking licensees to operate retail and other commercial establishments at stations on the three fully operational corridors. The initiative is part of MMMOCL’s efforts to increase non-fare box revenue (NFBR) from its metro network.

Spaces Categorised As Kiosks And Blocks

The spaces identified for leasing include both kiosks and larger blocks. Under the RFP, spaces measuring up to 200 sq ft will be classified as kiosks, while those exceeding 200 sq ft will be categorised as blocks.

The available spaces can be used for retail outlets, food and beverage establishments, service kiosks, convenience stores, vending zones and other commercial activities approved by the metro authority.

The operator said the stations offer an attractive opportunity for retailers due to the high passenger volumes on the corridors. Lines 2A, 7 and 9 currently record daily ridership of more than 3.5 lakh passengers.

Bids Invited For Station Spaces

According to the RFP, the commercial spaces are being offered across the 34 stations comprising approximately 40 km of the three corridors.

Interested bidders will have to submit a refundable earnest money deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for August 17 at 4 pm, while a site visit arranged by MMMOCL is scheduled for August 18.

The technical bids are scheduled to be opened on September 15 at 11 am. The date for opening financial bids will subsequently be communicated to eligible bidders.

Metro Footfall Seen As Key Opportunity

MMMOCL has identified station retail and commercial licensing as one of its revenue streams beyond passenger fares. The authority said the high footfall on the three corridors provides an opportunity to develop transit-oriented retail formats.

The licensees will be responsible for the interior fit-outs, furnishings, branding, utilities and signage of their allotted spaces, subject to the design, operational and safety guidelines prescribed by the authority.

The initiative comes as metro networks increasingly seek to monetise station premises through commercial activities, allowing commuters to access essential services and retail outlets during their daily journeys.

Three Corridors Cover Western And Northern Suburbs

Metro Line 2A, running between Andheri West and Dahisar East, is an 18.6-km elevated corridor with 17 stations. It provides connectivity along the western suburbs and has links with other Metro corridors and the suburban railway network.

Metro Line 7, connecting Ovaripada and Andheri East, is a 16.5-km elevated corridor with 13 stations running largely along the Western Express Highway.

Metro Line 9 Phase-I, extending from Dahisar East to Kashigaon, covers approximately 4.4 km with four stations and extends the Metro network towards Mira-Bhayandar.

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The three corridors together form an important part of Mumbai’s expanding Metro network, with interchanges and proximity to suburban railway stations and other Metro lines.

MMMOCL said the commercial spaces are expected to benefit from the existing commuter base as well as increasing connectivity as additional Metro corridors become operational.

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