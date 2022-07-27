Mumbai: Metro line 7 girder launch causes traffic jam on WEH

Due to the ongoing Metro Line 7 work and girder launching, the traffic on Western Express Highway (WEH) was badly affected. One of the netizens tweeted that the traffic was moving slowly due to the metro slab collapse incident. However, the MMRDA official refused the wrong claims, stating that no such mishap had taken place.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the MMRDA PRO said, “One girder was being replaced. It was lowered last night and is being transported now. It is affecting traffic on a cross road. (The traffic) should be clear in 2 hours. It's a planned activity. 2 more such beams are to be lowered, which shall be done in the next 1-2 days.”

The MMRDA is carrying out the Metro lines 7 and 2A work at faster speed since it aims to open both the two lines by this year itself. Currently, only a 20-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi is open for commercial operations. Following the commissioning of the entire 37-km stretch of these lines, more ridership is expected as compared to the present figure of 25,000.