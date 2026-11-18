Mumbai Metro (Representational image) | File pic

Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan) has crossed an important milestone with the arrival of its first train at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) Kasheli Depot in Bhiwandi. The train’s arrival marks the beginning of preparations at the depot to receive, inspect and maintain the fleet for the upcoming corridor.

Kasheli Depot To Accommodate Around 30 Metro Trainsets

Spread across 27 hectares, the Kasheli Depot will serve as the primary facility for parking, testing, inspection and maintenance of trains operating on the Metro 5 corridor. The facility is being developed to accommodate around 30 trainsets.

According to the MMRDA, key infrastructure required for receiving the trains has already been put in place. The coach loading and unloading platform and a temporary inspection bay have been completed, enabling the depot to undertake initial checks as the remaining work progresses.

Five Inspection Lines, Four Workshop Lines Planned

The planned facilities at the depot include five inspection lines, four workshop lines, a dedicated test track and train-washing infrastructure. These will support routine inspections, technical testing, servicing and upkeep of the trains before and during passenger operations.

The arrival of the first train is a significant step in the development of Metro Line 5, which will connect Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The depot will play a crucial role in ensuring the fleet's operational readiness and maintaining service reliability once the corridor becomes operational.

While the first train has reached the depot, work on the remaining facilities is continuing.

Meanwhile, in September electrification work was completed and a rake from the Mandale depot, where train sets from BEML for Line 7 & 2A had been stored, was transported to the Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Thane) in Thane, coach by coach. From there, through the interchange station between the two lines at Kasarvadavali, one rake was transported to Line 5 during Navratri to begin trial run.

However with first rake now delivered of metro 5 the trial runs will expedite. The MMRDA is aiming to begin operations most likely early next year with all clearances in place.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/