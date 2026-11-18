Maharashtra: 34,000 Court Employees Go On Indefinite Strike Over Pay Parity; Bail Formalities, Hearings Hit Across State | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The judicial work at all the district courts across Maharashtra came to standstill as 34000 employees went on strike from Tuesday demanding increase in pay at par with the employees of Bombay High Court.

From Tuesday the employees at all the courts including civil, sessions and magistrate court across the state went on indefinite strike. The employees were seen sitting outside the court premises and refused to enter and attend to the court work, bringing all the judicial work to halt.

Judges Forced To Function Without Court Staff

Advocate Asif Naqvi, secretary of the Bar association of city civil and sessions court said that none of the courts could function. "There were judges but they were all handicap as there was no staff even to take a print of the daily cause list."

"The judges accessd the causelist on phone, refered to brief from the lawyers as the court records were not taken out as per the causelist. The judges only had to call for the cases and give dates," Naqvi said.

Accused Remains In Jail Despite Securing Bail Before Diwali

Another lawyer Munira Palanpurwala, expressed a plight that she could not finish the formalities to get the accused she is representing out even after the bail order. "The ongoing strike by court staff has severely affected the functioning of the courts and has caused immense hardship to advocates as well as litigants. In one of our matters, bail was secured before Diwali for an accused who has already been languishing in jail for the past six and a half years. However, despite the favourable bail order, the accused continues to remain incarcerated as the necessary surety formalities could not be completed due to the closure of the concerned departments and the absence of court staff," Palanpurwala said adding that the right to liberty cannot be rendered ineffective because the machinery required to implement a court’s order is not functioning.

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The additional chief Metropolitan magistrate court, at Esplanade center who is hearing the case registered by CBI while adjourning the hearing of the case registered against Mehul Choksi, his company Gitanjali Gems and others observed that, "Due to illegal strike of the staff members of the court, the case has been adjourned."

The employees have been protesting since September 16, alleging that despite repeated representations, the state government has failed to act on their demand for pay parity with Bombay High Court employees, who have been receiving revised pay scales since 2006. It is claimed that the Bombay High Court had forwarded a proposal seeking revised pay scales for subordinate court employees to the state government on January 31, 2025. However, no decision has been taken in the last 21 months.

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