Police Personnel Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor Niece In Titwala | Representational Pic

Kalyan: A serious child sexual abuse case has come to light in the Titwala police station limits, where a police personnel has been accused of sexually assaulting his own minor niece. The Titwala police have registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions and initiated an investigation into the allegations.

Police Personnel Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Relative

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly took advantage of his close family relationship and the trust placed in him to sexually assault the minor girl. The case came to the police after the victim's family approached the authorities and lodged a complaint.

Confirming the registration of the case, Senior Police Inspector Dhananjay Pore of Titwala police station said the alleged incident dates back to January 2026. He added that an FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated thoroughly, given its sensitive nature.

The case has also raised concerns over the protection of minors and the handling of complaints involving individuals serving in the police department. Allegations have surfaced that attempts were being made by certain individuals to suppress the matter. These claims, however, are yet to be independently established.

The police are probing the allegations and gathering details to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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