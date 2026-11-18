Maharashtra Court Staff Strike: 1,848 Cases Affected In Bhiwandi And Kalyan As Employees Demand Revised Pay Scales |

Bhiwandi/Kalyan: Court proceedings across parts of Thane district were disrupted on Tuesday as judicial employees in Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Shahapur joined a statewide indefinite strike demanding revised pay scales on par with employees of the Bombay High Court. The agitation left litigants and advocates struggling, with approximately 1,848 cases listed for hearing in Bhiwandi and Kalyan alone affected by the staff shortage.

34,000 Judicial Employees Join Statewide Protest, Claims Federation

The Maharashtra State Judicial Employees Federation has claimed that around 34,000 employees of subordinate courts across the state have joined the protest. Employees are demanding implementation of revised pay scales, arguing that they should receive salary benefits comparable to those extended to High Court staff under the principle of 'equal pay for equal work'.

Shahpur |

In Bhiwandi, 130 employees from the Additional District and Sessions Court and Civil Court joined the indefinite strike. Led by Additional District and Sessions Court Superintendent Jaywant Shingole and Civil Court Assistant Superintendent Jyoti Nangare, the employees staged a silent sit-in outside the court premises and abstained from work.

Pay Revision Proposal Sent To Government In January 2025

Shingole said employees had earlier attempted to draw the government's attention to their demand through peaceful protests, including wearing black bands. However, despite the Bombay High Court forwarding a proposal to the state government on January 31, 2025, seeking its approval, no concrete decision had been taken.

Kalyan |

He said the continued delay had left employees with no option but to launch an indefinite work stoppage. The agitation, he added, would continue until the government took a positive decision on their demand.

173 Employees Join Strike At Kalyan Court

The strike also paralysed proceedings at the Kalyan District and Sessions Court, where 173 employees joined the agitation. With employees staying away from work, several court-related services and proceedings were disrupted, causing inconvenience to litigants and advocates who had travelled from distant areas for scheduled hearings.

Advocate Harish Hardas Nair of the Kalyan court said the indefinite strike had brought court functioning to a standstill. He expressed concern that if the agitation continued, ordinary citizens would face greater hardship and the process of securing justice could be delayed further.

Meanwhile, employees of the Shahapur court also participated in the agitation. Their protest follows several phases of demonstrations, including wearing black bands, taking collective leave and hunger strikes. Employee organisations have maintained that disrupting judicial work is not their objective, but that they are compelled to protest over what they consider a legitimate demand for fair wages.

The federation has said the revised pay-scale proposal has remained pending with the state government since May 22, 2026. Employees have resolved not to withdraw the indefinite strike until a formal government order implementing the revised pay structure is issued.

With courts facing staff shortages across Maharashtra, the prolonged agitation could further affect judicial administration and cause delays for thousands of litigants awaiting hearings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/