BMC Hospitals To Issue Birth Certificates Within 3 Days Of Delivery; Parents No Longer Need To Visit Civic Offices | AI

Mumbai: Parents of newborns delivered at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals will now receive birth certificates within three days of delivery, eliminating the need to visit civic administrative offices or make separate applications to obtain the document.

The facility has been introduced across four major civic hospitals and 16 suburban hospitals. The initiative is aimed at decentralising the birth and death registration process and making it faster and more convenient for citizens.

To facilitate the process, the BMC has authorised hospital deans and medical superintendents to register births and deaths occurring within their respective hospital premises. The hospitals have also been provided with dedicated login IDs to carry out the registration directly.

The civic body had sought approval from the state government to introduce the decentralised system. The proposal was subsequently forwarded to the Registrar General of India, which granted its approval, enabling hospitals to independently register births and deaths on their premises.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma said the initiative would save citizens' time and simplify the process. Parents will no longer have to visit administrative offices or follow up separately for their child's birth certificate after discharge from the hospital.

The four major hospitals covered under the initiative are KEM Hospital, BYL Nair Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion) and R.N. Cooper Hospital. The facility will also be available at 16 suburban hospitals.

Registration of births and deaths is mandatory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, amended in 2023, and the Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2000.

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