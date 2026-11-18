Gold Worth ₹2.26 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport; Two Arrested, Bullion Found Concealed In Speaker, Electric Iron |

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs has seized 1.910 kg of gold worth Rs 2.26 crore in four separate cases of alleged smuggling at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), recovering 24-karat gold concealed inside a Bluetooth speaker and an electric iron. Two passengers have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

According to an official statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs, Airport Zone-III, the seizures were made during an overnight operation on the intervening night of November 16 and 17, when AIU officers intercepted four passengers suspected of attempting to smuggle gold into the country by concealing it in their baggage.

Upon detailed examination of their baggage, officials recovered 24-karat gold bars and cut pieces concealed inside the internal cavities of a wireless Bluetooth speaker and a household electric iron. In addition to the concealed bullion, officers also recovered crude gold jewellery of 22-karat purity from the intercepted passengers.The total recovery across the four cases was 1.910 kg of gold, valued at approximately Rs 2.26 crore.

Following the seizures, two passengers were arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The identities of the arrested passengers, details of their arrival flights and the case-wise breakdown of the gold recovered have not been disclosed.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended destination of the seized gold and ascertain whether the passengers were acting independently or were part of an organised gold-smuggling network using Mumbai airport as a transit point.

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