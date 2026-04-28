Mumbai Metro Line 4 Mishap: Wooden Plank Falls On Car In Mulund, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Seeks Contractor Removal

Car damaged after wooden plank fell from Metro Line 4 site on LBS Road in Mulund | X - @mihirkotecha

Mumbai, April 27: Over two months after the tragic death of a person following the collapse of a portion of the parapet wall of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 on LBS Road, another accident occurred on the same road in Mulund West—just 10 metres away from the earlier site. This time, a wooden plank collapsed onto a moving car. Fortunately, no one was injured in today’s incident.

Kotecha seeks contractor’s termination

Mulund BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has demanded immediate termination of the contractor, Milan Buildtech LLC, stating that it is playing with the lives of Mumbaikars. Till the termination of the contract, MMRDA should ensure continuous 24x7 monitoring of its work, said MLA Kotecha.

दोन महिन्यांपूर्वी मेट्रो लाईन ४ चे काम सुरू असताना मुलुंड पश्चिम, फायर ब्रिगेडजवळ एक स्लॅब कोसळून एका नागरिकाचा मृत्यू झाला आणि तीन नागरिक जखमी झाले होते.



त्याच ठिकाणापासून सुमारे १० मीटर अंतरावर, Fortis Hospital Mulund येथील प्रसिद्ध डॉक्टर अनिता मॅथ्यू या त्यांच्या निवासस्थान… pic.twitter.com/QPqqP8Ckeg — Mihir Kotecha (Modi Ka Parivar) (@mihirkotecha) April 27, 2026

Wooden plank falls on moving car

“Today, once again on LBS Road, Mulund West, near the site of the earlier metro incident, another accident occurred. Just 10 metres from the previous spot, a wooden plank measuring 3x8 feet fell from the metro construction site onto a car attempting a U-turn. The plank caused a large dent on the car’s roof, but fortunately, no one was injured,” said MLA Mihir Kotecha.

Fortis doctor was inside vehicle

He added that the vehicle belonged to Dr Anita Mathew, Director of Internal and Infectious Diseases at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, and a consultant at LTMMC & GH (Sion Hospital). Dr Mathew, who played a key role during the COVID-19 task force, was travelling with her driver, Mr Rajan Nair, to Fortis Hospital at the time of the incident, Kotecha added.

Demand for round-the-clock supervision

“This incident highlights the continued negligence of Milan Buildtech LLC, whose casual approach is endangering the lives of Mumbai’s citizens. I strongly demand that the MMRDA Commissioner terminate their contract immediately. Until such action is taken, round-the-clock supervision by MMRDA engineers is essential to ensure public safety,” demanded MLA Mihir Kotecha.

FIR sought against contractors

He further stated that he has spoken to police officials, urging them to file an FIR against the metro contractors for negligence.

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Earlier fatal mishap in February

In February, one person was killed and three others injured after a portion of the parapet wall of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Mulund.

At that time, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha had said that SOPs were not being followed at the site, which led to the mishap, and demanded strict action including termination and suspension against the contractor or engineers found guilty.

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